Pretty in purple

Ace designer Rahul Mishra is putting Indian textiles and craftsmanship on the global map through his designs. International artistes such as Zendaya and Gigi Hadid have worn his ensembles on several occasions. And now singer-actor Selena Gomez has turned his muse.
Selena recently attended the Rare Impact Fund Gala wearing Rahul Mishra’s purple ensemble. Selena chose a custom-made amethyst purple Iris dress from Rahul Mishra’s Couture Fall 2023 collection.
Describing her outfit, Rahul Mishra took to Instagram and wrote, “Selena Gomez @selenagomez wears the custom hand embroidered ‘Iris’ dress in amethyst purple. The look aims to imitate the petals of an Iris flower through intricate hand embroidery... It is an ode to our fashion workers who articulate the looks at our atelier. It features a motif of our tailor, Munir Ahmed, who has been an essential part of our team for over a decade.”
