Prime Video announces Lulu Wang's limited series, Expats

Prime Video announced that Expats, the six-part limited series directed by Lulu Wang and based on the internationally best-selling novel The Expatriates by Janice Y K Lee, will premiere on January 26. The teaser art for the series was also revealed.

Expats stars Academy Award and Emmy-winning actor Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies, The Undoing), Sarayu Blue (Never Have I Ever, Blockers), Ji-young Yoo (The Sky Is Everywhere, Smoking Tigers), Brian Tee (Chicago Med, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows), and Jack Huston (House of Gucci, Fargo). Kidman and Lulu Wang also serve as executive producers on the series. The series’ feature-length penultimate episode will have its European premiere screening at BFI’s London International Film Festival on October 9.

Set against the vibrant and tumultuous tapestry of 2014 Hong Kong, Expats centers on three American women — Margaret (Nicole Kidman), Hilary (Sarayu Blue), and Mercy (Ji-young Yoo) — whose lives intersect after a sudden family tragedy.

Lulu Wang serves as a creator, director, and writer for Expats.