Prime Video announces Season 2 of sports docu-series ‘The Test’

Prime Video has announced that the Amazon Original documentary series The Test Season 2 will be launched in early 2023. Produced by Cricket Australia and Whooshka Media, this season will see the return of Adrian Brown, who is co-directing the series with Sheldon Wynne. The documentary is a behind-the-scenes look at the Australian men’s cricket team, as they strive to become the best in the face of dramatic leadership changes.

Weeks away from the first Ashes Test match, Pat Cummins takes on the captaincy in the wake of Tim Paine’s decision to resign. Faced with Paine’s departure, along with Justin Langer’s looming resignation from the role of senior coach, Cummins and the team now hold the responsibility of writing their own legacy. The Test Season 2 is an insight into modern leadership and empowerment at the highest level of sport. And, along the way, the players invite us into their lives away from the field.