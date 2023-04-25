Prime Video casts Brian Cox in 007's Road to a Million

Prime Video has cast Emmy and Golden Globe-winning Scottish actor Brian Cox as The Controller, the character who controls the fate of the contestants in the upcoming 007’s Road to a Million.

007’s Road to a Million will see the contestants compete in teams of two on a global adventure. The show is filmed in many iconic Bond locations, from the Scottish Highlands to Venice and Jamaica. Brian Cox said, “I got to see how ordinary people would cope with being on a James Bond adventure. It gets more intense as the contestants travel the world to some of the most iconic Bond locations. I enjoyed my role where I put the hopeful participants through the mangle.”

The series will launch on Prime Video in more than 240 countries later this year.