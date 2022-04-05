Prime Video has announced its first-ever legal drama, Guilty Minds, starring ShriyaPilgaonkar and VarunMitra

Prime Video has announced its first-ever legal drama, Guilty Minds, starring Shriya Pilgaonkar (Mirzapur) and Varun Mitra (Jalebi, Tejas) in the lead roles. Created and directed by Shefali Bhushan, and co-directed by Jayant Digambar Samalkar, the legal drama follows the journey of two young and ambitious lawyers. While one is the epitome of virtue, the other is associated with a leading law firm and dealing with all shades of grey.

The series also stars Namrata Sheth, Sugandha Garg, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Satish Kaushik, Benjamin Gilani, Virendra Sharma, Diksha Juneja, among others. This courtroom drama, where intriguing cases are fought by lawyers whose ideologies clash, has been produced by Karan Grover, and co-produced by Antara Banerjee and Naved Farooqui. The series will premiere in India on April 22.