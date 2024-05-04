Prime Video has released the first-look images of My Lady Jane, which will premiere on June 27

Prime Video has released the first-look images of My Lady Jane, a quick-witted romantic series set in an alt-fantasy Tudor world. The series will premiere on June 27.

Inspired by the best-selling book, My Lady Jane is a radical retelling of English royal history, in which King Henry VIII’s son Edward does not die of tuberculosis, Lady Jane Grey is not beheaded, and neither is her rascal of a husband Guildford. At the centre of this rollicking new series is the headstrong Jane who is unexpectedly crowned queen overnight and finds herself the target of nefarious villains coming for the crown (and her head). My Lady Jane is an epic tale of true love and high adventure, where the damsel in distress saves herself, her true love, and then the Kingdom.

The cast is led by newcomer Emily Bader in the titular role of Jane Grey. Starring opposite her is Edward Bluemel (Killing Eve) as Guildford Dudley. Jordan Peters (Pirates) plays King Edward. Dominic Cooper (Preacher) plays Lord Seymour, Anna Chancellor (Pennyworth) plays Jane’s mother, Lady Frances Grey, and Rob Brydon (The Trip) plays Lord Dudley, Guildford’s father. Jim Broadbent (The Duke) plays the Duke of Leicester, Jane’s uncle.