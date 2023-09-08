Prime Video has revealed the official trailer for UK Original thriller Wilderness, ahead of the series global launch on September 15. Written and created by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Marnie Dickens and based on B E Jone’s novel of the same name, Wilderness is a tale of betrayal from the intoxicating pull of an affair to the devastation it leaves behind.
The series tells the story of British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. Until Liv learns about her husband’s infidelity. And the lies don’t stop there…
Jenna Coleman describes the series as “... a darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife. A drama about co-dependency and freedom. ”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
G20 Summit: Traffic curbs come into force in New Delhi, police urge people to use Metro
The Delhi Metro has decided to start its services from 4 am ...
Spain's President to skip G20 Summit in New Delhi after testing positive for Covid
After Xi and Putin, Sánchez is the third world leader to hav...
INDIA vs BJP: Results for 7 assembly bypoll today; BJP takes early lead in UP, Tripura
The 7 seats include Bageshwar in Uttarakhand, Ghosi in Uttar...
At ASEAN meet, Modi seeks effective code of conduct for South China Sea
Today’s era not of war, reiterates PM | Lists terrorism, ext...
Sikh rapper wants to stay in New Zealand; says fears for life in India: Report
His account was banned after there were complaints about the...