Prime Video has revealed the official trailer for UK Original thriller Wilderness, ahead of the series global launch on September 15. Written and created by BAFTA Breakthrough Brit Marnie Dickens and based on B E Jone’s novel of the same name, Wilderness is a tale of betrayal from the intoxicating pull of an affair to the devastation it leaves behind.

The series tells the story of British couple Liv (Jenna Coleman) and Will (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) who seem to have it all. A rock-solid marriage. A glamorous new life in New York. Until Liv learns about her husband’s infidelity. And the lies don’t stop there…

Jenna Coleman describes the series as “... a darkly twisted thriller exploring a marriage gone wrong, which shifts into a cat-and-mouse psychological chess game between husband and wife. A drama about co-dependency and freedom. ”