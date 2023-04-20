Prime Video launches the trailer of its docuseries ‘Dancing on the Grave’

Prime Video has launched the trailer of the new docuseries, Dancing on the Grave. It investigates the sudden disappearance of Shakereh Khaleeli. Written and directed by Patrick Graham, it will premiere on April 21.

Patrick said, “With Dancing on the Grave, there was a common vision that the team shared—a gruesome crime surrounded by mystery. Years of research have been put into bringing out as many details as possible. Though the case has been revisited by people often, I believe the docuseries will present viewers with an insight into the victim herself.”