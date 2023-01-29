Prime Video releases first-look images for web series The Power

Prime Video debuted first-look images for the highly anticipated series, The Power. The emotionally driven, global thriller from SISTER (Chernobyl) is based on British author Naomi Alderman’s award-winning novel, and will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in March.

The Power is our world, but for one twist of nature. Suddenly, and without warning, teenage girls develop the power to electrocute people at will. The series features a cast of remarkable characters from London to Seattle, Nigeria to Eastern Europe, as the Power evolves from a tingle in teenagers’ collarbones to a complete reversal of the power balance of the world. It stars Toni Collette, John Leguizamo, Auli’iCravalho, Toheeb Jimoh, Josh Charles, Eddie Marsan, Ria Zmitrowicz, ZrinkaCvitešic, Halle Bush and more.