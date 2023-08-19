Prime Video releases seven new posters for 'The Wheel of Time'

Prime Video recently released a new set of ‘character’ posters that give details and an up-close look at the characters in The Wheel of Time. The series is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling novels, which have sold over 90 million copies.
Earlier, the makers teased out the posters one by one, every 30 minutes, across Prime Video’s social media handles. The teasers included clues that the fans needed to unlock, and upon providing the correct answer, each character poster was individually revealed.
