Prime Video sets the premiere date for I’m a Virgo

Prime Video announced the premiere date of the mythical comedy I’m a Virgo, which stars Emmy-winning actor Jharrel Jerome.

The series is created, written and produced by filmmaker Boots Riley. All seven episodes of the series will be available on Prime Video on June 23.

I’m a Virgo is a darkly funny, fantastical joyride based on Cootie (Jerome), a 13-foot-tall young black man in Oakland, California. Having grown up hidden away, passing time on a diet of comic books and TV shows, he escapes to experience the beauty and contradictions of the real world. He forms friendships, finds love, navigates awkward situations, and encounters his idol, the real-life superhero named The Hero, played by Walton Goggins.

The series is a mythical odyssey that questions the purpose of the mythical odyssey. The cast also includes Brett Grey, Tony-nominated and Obie-winning actor Kara Young, Allius Barnes, and Olivia Washington, to name a few.