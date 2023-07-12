Prime Video unveils music video of Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Bawaal

Prime Video unveiled the music video for the song Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte from Nitesh Tiwari and Sajid Nadiadwala’s Bawaal, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor. The movie is set to premiere on July 21. The music video gives a glimpse into the romance between Ajay (Varun Dhawan) and Nisha (Janhvi Kapoor). It is composed by Mithoon, with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and the soulful voice of Arijit Singh, Tumhe Kitna Pyaar Karte. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment in collaboration with Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari’s Earthsky Pictures, Bawaal is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.