Prime Video unveils the premiere date of The Wheel of Time Season 2

Prime Video recently released stills from the second season of The Wheel of Time. The new season will premiere on September 1. The first season will also stream on Amazon, starting July 14. Based on the Robert Jordan fantasy novel series, The Wheel of Time is the story of a humble farm boy, Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who learns he is The Dragon Reborn—a dangerous figure from history destined to save or break the world. Desperate to protect himself from the Dark One, an army of powerful sorceresses must reckon with his power and encroaching madness. In the upcoming season, it comes to light that evil had not disappeared from the world.

The Wheel of Time stars Rosamund Pike as Moiraine Damodred, Daniel Henney as Lan Mandragoran, and Zo Robins as Nynaeve al’Meara, among others.