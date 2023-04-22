Prime Video’s announces new series “The Horror of Dolores Roach”

Prime Video has announced that the new horror-dramedy series The Horror of Dolores Roach will premiere all eight episodes on July 7. It is based on the hit Spotify podcast series by the same name. It is an urban legend of love, betrayal, cannibalism, and survival of the fittest. Dolores Roach (Justina Machado) is released after an unjust 16-year prison sentence. Dolores reunites with an old friend, Luis (Alejandro Hernandez), who lets her live and work as a masseuse in the basement under his shop.

Created by Aaron Mark, he wrote and directed the original podcast too.