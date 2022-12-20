 Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next Netflix docu-series 'Live to Lead' : The Tribune India

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next Netflix docu-series 'Live to Lead'

They will executive produce the show and, if the teaser is any indication, they might also star in it

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle announce next Netflix docu-series 'Live to Lead'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in the docu-series. Twitter/Netflix



ANI

Washington, December 20

Yes, you read it right! After their Netflix docuseries 'Harry & Meghan,' Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex are all set for their new docuseries titled 'Live to Lead'.

According to Variety, a US-based news outlet, they will executive produce the show and, if the teaser is any indication, they might also star in it. The nearly two-minute peek features the couple both dressed in black on a white backdrop.

"This was inspired by Nelson Mandela, who once said 'What counts in life is not the mere fact that we have lived,'" the British royal says before Meghan adds: "It is what difference we have made to the lives of others that will determine the significance of the life we lead." "It's about people who have made brave choices," Harry continues at the end of the trailer.

Meghan further says, "To fight for change and to become leaders" before Harry concludes "And giving inspiration to the rest of us. To live, to lead." Interviews with prominent figures from around the world, such as New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, social justice lawyer and advocate Bryan Stevenson, and Associate Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court Ruth Bader Ginsburg (shown below, from left to right), will be featured in the seven-part series.

Produced by Blackwell & Ruth in collaboration with The Nelson Mandela Foundation, the Sussexes' production business Archewell, and Cinetic Media, the series is believed to have been motivated by Nelson Mandela's legacy.

Greta Thunberg, a social justice activist and member of South Africa's national rugby union team, Siya Kolisi, feminist icon Gloria Steinem, and Albie Sachs, a former judge on the country's Constitutional Court, are among the other interviewees in the series.

The series will be executive produced by Ben Browning, Chanel Pysnik, Prince Harry, and Meghan for Archewell with Geoff Blackwell. Ruth Hobday is the executive producer for Cinetic and Blackwell & Ruth, respectively.

The series, which Blackwell and Hobday developed together while writing a book about Mandela in 2018, will be directed by Blackwell.

#meghan markle #prince harry

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

2
FIFA 2022

Sikh man drove bus carrying Argentina team for FIFA World Cup Final; proved a lucky omen

3
Brand Connect

Garth Brooks Weight Loss Gummies Review - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Exposed Or Fake Scam Keto Luxe ACV Gummies?

4
Haryana

‘Miraculous escape’ for Haryana minister Anil Vij after his Merc breaks down on KMP Expressway

5
Punjab

Just 9 international flights a week from Chandigarh, 33 from Amritsar

6
Punjab

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

7
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

8
Nation

After 'latka, jhatka' remarks, Smriti Irani asks Rahul Gandhi whether he was serious about contesting from Amethi

9
Diaspora

30-year-old Sikh man, who had arrived from Punjab's Faridkot a month ago, dies in truck accident in Canada

10
Sports

Lionel Messi wore a black cloak as he lifted FIFA World Cup; know why

Don't Miss

View All
60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022
FIFA 2022

Messi wins Golden Ball, Mbappe gets Golden Boot at FIFA World Cup 2022

SpiceJet pilot’s in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of ‘Captain Cool’
Trending

SpiceJet pilot's in-flight announcement in funny Hindi poetry leaves passengers on board chuckling; airline reacts to wordplay of 'Captain Cool'

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is a pure treat; video goes viral
Punjab

Man dancing to Afsana Khan’s ‘Titliaan’ at a function is pure treat; video goes viral

Top News

With Covid cases rising in US and China, Centre asks states to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples

Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...

Delhi L-G directs chief secy to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for ‘political’ advertisements

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...

Delhi L-G has no power to pass such order, AAP says on direction to pay Rs 97 cr for 'political ads', calls it a 'new love letter'

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...

All Punjab schools to start at 10 am from tomorrow due to fog; timing to continue till January 21

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms

Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...


Cities

View All

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

2 bank officials nabbed in forgery case

4 days on, police yet to trace kidnapped elderly man of Attari

Tree chopped off on Golden Avenue road

Commercialisation leads to traffic congestion

Mesh of wires too close for comfort in residential colonies

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal’s 31-hour long questioning by Income Tax officials ends

Chandigarh Housing Board allows internal changes in dwelling units by allottees

Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month

Con men in khaki strike twice, dupe two elderly women of jewellery in Chandigarh

Now, pay via QR code at PGI OPD counters

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi court seeks ED’s response to Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to go to Bahrain to visit mother

Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements

Dalai Lama in Delhi, but no public function on the cards

Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'

Man, woman found dead in Gurugram club

‘It is people’s fight now’: Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

'It is people's fight now': Unions, NGOs take out march for Latifpura residents

Punjab: Flyer rush, demand for more international flights grows

Union minister meets demolition-hit

Delimitation survey of 80 wards, 13 villages complete

2 peddlers nabbed with 305-gm heroin

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Blast at steel factory’s boiler in Ludhiana; 2 workers killed, 4 injured

Rs 34.47 cr for focal point roads

Four nabbed, 90 mobiles recovered

70 gm of heroin seized from 2 snatchers: Cops

Dense fog, non-functional traffic lights lead to chaos

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at two villages

10 booked for carving out illegal colony at Patiala's two villages

Punjab VB raids on properties of Capt Amarinder's ex-adviser BIS Chahal in 'DA' case

Spurt in accidents as fog engulfs Patiala city

BSNL pensioners seek revision of pensions

Police nab two peddlers with 3K banned tablets