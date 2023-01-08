Prince Harry recalls losing virginity to an older woman behind a pub in his memoir, Spare

ANI

Prince Harry, whose explosive memoir Spare is set to release on January 10, in it, has claimed that he lost his virginity in a field behind a pub, to an older woman, who treated him like “a young stallion.”

In it, the Duke of Sussex reveals that the open-air tryst occurred when he was a student at Eton in 2001. He would have been 17 at the time.

Harry wrote, “Inglorious episode... She liked horses, quite a lot, and treated me not unlike a young stallion.” “Among the many things about it that were wrong, it happened in a grassy field behind a busy pub,” he continued.

Even though Harry didn’t identify the mystery woman; for years it was suspected that he lost his virginity to Elizabeth Hurley, who is 19 years older than him. However, she has vehemently denied the speculation. Actor Catherine Ommanney claimed that she had a month-long-fling with Harry when she was 21. But Meghan Markle married Harry in 2018.