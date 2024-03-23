Prince Kanwaljit’s upcoming web series Plaster is inspired by a real-life instance

Sheetal

Actor-writer Prince Kanwaljit is back with another engrossing crime thriller, Plaster, which is currently streaming on Chaupal. Directed by Mehul Gadani, the cast of this Punjabi web series was all praise for Prince KJ, as it has not only been well-written but also happens to leave an impression on minds of the audience. After all, Warning, Panchhi and Outlaw wouldn’t have been a success if Prince KJ hadn’t thought of it in the first place.

The cast of the film Plaster

When you watch the series, you will love each character. All the actors have done a fantastic job, and we had fun during the shooting. I have a special bond with each actor, and they fit perfectly into their characters. — Prince Kanwaljit, Actor-writer

He shared, “It is a very happy moment for me. The title Plaster came to me when I was once having a chat with Gippy Grewal, and he was mentioning a story about his friend, who broke his leg and had to get a plaster done. The story was so interesting that the word plaster stuck with me. When you watch the series, you will love each character. All the actors have done a fantastic job, and we had fun during the shooting. I have a special bond with each actor, and they fit perfectly into their characters.”

The extensive star cast includes Ashish Duggal, Sukhdeep Sukh, Diljot, Iqbal Charik, Deep Mandeep, Gurinder Makhna, Aman Cheema, Sukhwinder Chahal, Rangdev, Harpreet Bhoora, Lucky Mistry, Surinder Narula and Sanjeev Kaler. The series revolves around four young boys with low-income jobs, Bunty (Navdeep), Gora (Bharat), Mistri (Gurjit Lucky), Pradeep (Dharampreet Gill) and Honey (Mohanty Sharma). Their involvement in a fraudulent drug deal that revolves around the mysterious ‘plaster’ and the jigsaw puzzle that they’re stuck in is what the story is all about.

Fun time

Actor Sukhdeep Sukh calls his role a unique one, something that people haven’t seen much of in Punjabi films or series. He adds, “I am a stylised drug lord who is very conscious about what he wears and how he looks. It was hard to sit for long hours to get my hair bleached and coloured for the scenes. But then it is part of the career I chose.”

Actress Deep Mandeep, who is a part of this male-dominated star cast, shares, “It is fun being on the sets with all those male actors. In no way did I feel performance pressure, in fact, being less in numbers, only three or four actresses in this one, we got a special treatment. I am happy that OTT allows us to be experimental.”

Deep feels a lot has changed from when she began working in the industry, but there’s still need to be talks on pay parity.