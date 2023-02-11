Prince William, Kate Middleton to attend 2023 BAFTA awards after two years absence

ANI

London, February 11

Prince William and Kate Middleton will attend the 2023 BAFTA awards on February 19 after skipping the ceremony for two consecutive years.

According to Variety, an American media company, William, the president of the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, hasn't attended the film awards since 2020.

The royal couple understandably missed the April 2021 ceremony due to the death of Prince Philip the day before.

However, last year, they were also absent from the ceremony. A BAFTA spokesperson told Variety at the time that this was due to "diary constraints." Their absence is always noticeable because they usually sit in the front row ground level seats at Royal Albert Hall. The duo's presence usually adds an extra element of logistics and, some may argue, glamour to the festivities.

The Prince and Princess of Wales, as they are now known, will attend this year's awards, which have been moved from the Royal Albert Hall to the Royal Festival Hall in Southbank, and then walk backstage to meet with the winners and EE Rising Star Award finalists.

As per Variety, the couple's attendance at the awards has only been confirmed in recent days. A strict royal rota is anticipated to be in place, which means William and Kate will only meet with a small group of media on the ground.

