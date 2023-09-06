Priscilla Presley says she didn't have sex with Elvis when she was 14

IANS

Priscilla Presley, the former-wife of the late icon Elvis Presley, has again denied that she and the singer were intimate while she was a minor. Priscilla stated this during a presser at the Venice Film Festival, just before Sofia Coppola’s new film Priscilla was screened.

The new movie is based on her 1985 memoir Elvis and Me and spotlights their relationship.

She was asked about their relationship, which began with her meeting Elvis at the age of 14, when he was 24. Priscilla insisted that at this stage their relationship hadn’t turned sexual.

The pop icon said that the singer always “respected” her age and explained they had an instant connection when they met on a military base in Germany because they felt as if they could talk to one another. “People think, ‘Oh, it was sex.’ No, it wasn’t,” Priscilla, 78, said.