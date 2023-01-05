Priti Amin will be seen in Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee is the Hindi remake of the super-hit Turkish drama 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece). This story shows how love can bloom even in the darkest of times. The story revolves around an unforgettable scar that separates Kathaa (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) but keeps them bound. Viewers have seen how Kathaa, a single mother, is racing against time to raise Rs 1 crore for her son Aarav’s surgery. Priti Amin will be portraying the role of Neerja, Aarav’s donor.
Priti will be making her comeback on television after a break of nine years. Priti says, “While the story of Kathaa Ankahee is very moving, for me, the character traits of Neerja stood out and that was a big reason for me to join the show.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Unprofessional': DGCA slams AI's handling of 'urination' incident; issues notice to airline officials, crew
In a shocking incident, an inebriated man allegedly urinated...
Another mid-air 'peeing' incident: Drunk man on Paris-Delhi Air India flight urinates on woman's blanket
The incident comes just over a week after a man allegedly ur...
Chandigarh Administration extends winter break in schools amid ongoing cold wave
For classes up to 8th, winter holidays are extended till Jan...
No criminality found against Alt News co-founder Mohd Zubair in case of threatening minor on social media: Police to HC
Delhi Police lodged an FIR against Zubair on August 9, 2020 ...
Ram Mandir to be ready by Jan 1 next year ahead of Lok Sabha elections: Amit Shah in poll-bound Tripura
Union Home Minister flags off BJP rath yatra at Sabroom in S...