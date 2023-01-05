Priti Amin will be seen in Kathaa Ankahee

Kathaa Ankahee is the Hindi remake of the super-hit Turkish drama 1001 Nights (Binbir Gece). This story shows how love can bloom even in the darkest of times. The story revolves around an unforgettable scar that separates Kathaa (Aditi Dev Sharma) and Viaan (Adnan Khan) but keeps them bound. Viewers have seen how Kathaa, a single mother, is racing against time to raise Rs 1 crore for her son Aarav’s surgery. Priti Amin will be portraying the role of Neerja, Aarav’s donor.

Priti will be making her comeback on television after a break of nine years. Priti says, “While the story of Kathaa Ankahee is very moving, for me, the character traits of Neerja stood out and that was a big reason for me to join the show.”