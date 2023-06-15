'Privacy' to premiere at South Korea's Bucheon International Film Festival

The film Privacy is all set for a world premiere at South Korea’s Bucheon International Film Festival (BiFan). Privacy is a co-production between India-based Fundamental Pictures and the US-based House of Talent Studio.

The thriller follows Roopali, a distressed Mumbai surveillance centre operator, who ignores protocol and begins to investigate incidents happening on her watch. Director Sudeep Kanwal makes his debut with Privacy. The film is produced by Shlok Sharma and Navin Shetty, the duo behind festival favourites such as Cargo and Two Sisters and a Husband.

Privacy examines the use of video surveillance in urban centres while highlighting socio-economic differences in Mumbai. Sudeep says, “The film depicts the compelling truth of access to information. Whether it be CCTV surveillance or gathering someone’s personal data, an individual’s privacy has truly become a luxury in today’s world.”

Since Netflix’s Trial by Fire, this is Rajshri Deshpande’s first major role. She says, “As an actor and a social worker, it is very important to me that the script is written sensitively. Privacy talks about mental health issues. It highlights how the society perceives an individual going through struggle. It is a beautifully written story and depicts the importance of ‘privacy’, and how every societal element is exploiting the term.”

Along with Rajshri Deshpande, the film stars Nishank Verma, Sandesh Kulkarni, Saurabh Goyal, Chhaya Kadam, Rushad Rana, and Sagar Salunke, among others.

BiFan will run from June 29 to July 9.