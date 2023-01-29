Priya Mishra bags a positive role in comedy show Golu

Actress Priya Mishra, who played the negative lead in Color’s show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho, is to feature in CinePrime’s web show, Golu. The romantic comedy got released on Friday (January 27). About the web series, Priya shares, “It throws light on a subject like being comfortable in your own skin rather than getting insecure due to societal beauty standards. For it is the inner beauty and heart that matters at the end of the day. It’s masala entertainment!”

Helmed by director Jasbir Bhati and presented by Manish Sharma, Golu stars Ankita Dave, Suhana Khan, Punesh Tripathi and Ronak Singh. She states, “I am playing a sweet and positive girl named Suhani. She is the center of attraction in the office because of her charm and aura. Also, she is the talk of the town and her colleagues discuss her. Looks don’t matter to her and she has a very positive approach towards people. My character is the turning point of the show.”