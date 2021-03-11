Meet Malti Marie, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's baby girl has a Sanskrit name, reveals birth certificate

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, April 21

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' baby girl has been named Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, as per the birth certificate obtained by TMZ.

Priyanka and Nick had welcomed Malti Marie via surrogate on January 15 at a hospital in San Diego, California, the certificate also revealed. The couple announced her birth on January 22.

According to TMZ, the document states that Malti was born just after 8 pm on January 15 in San Diego, California. While the couple hasn't made any confirmation yet on the baby's name, it seems the name could a special meaning for the duo.

The couple continues to honour both their traditions with their baby daughter's name as well and hence have chosen a Sanskrit name as well as the middle name Marie is Christian.

Malti generally means small fragrant flower or moonlight in Sanskrit.

While speaking to close friend Lilly Singh in an interaction recently, Priyanka spoke about wanting to raise a child without putting any limitations on their dreams and aspirations.