Priyanka Chopra cheers Angelina’s Tony win

ANI

In a heartwarming gesture, Priyanka Chopra took to social media to congratulate Angelina Jolie on her remarkable achievement at the Tony Awards, where the American actor-filmmaker’s production The Outsiders clinched the prestigious accolade for Best Musical.

On Instagram, Priyanka posted a candid snapshot from the event, capturing Angelina Jolie and Vivienne in a celebratory moment. Alongside, Priyanka wrote, “Huge congratulations to this angel who deserves everything in life and more! Congratulations on winning the Tony for best musical for The Outsiders and also multiple awards and 12 nominations! You’re a force and I’m so inspired by you everyday @angelinajolie. Congratulations Vivienne.”

The Outsiders, a compelling adaptation of the beloved novel by SE Hinton, delves into the dynamics of rival gangs in 1960s Oklahoma. Angelina Jolie served as a producer on the project, with Vivienne contributing as a producer assistant, marking a significant collaboration between mother and daughter in the realm of theatre. At the Tony Awards event, Angelina graced the occasion in a stunning teal gown, paired with a matching shawl.

