 Priyanka Chopra condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi, asks 'Why civilians and children?' : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  Priyanka Chopra condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi, asks 'Why civilians and children?'

Priyanka Chopra condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi, asks ‘Why civilians and children?’

Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra, Mohit Raina offer prayers for the victims

Priyanka Chopra condemns terror attack on pilgrims in Reasi, asks ‘Why civilians and children?’

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, Priyanka condemned the attack and questioned the hatred that is being witnessed across the world. ANI Photo



ANI

Mumbai, June 11

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas was left devastated like everyone right now in the nation after terrorists attacked a bus in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Taking to Instagram stories on Tuesday morning, Priyanka condemned the attack and questioned the hatred that is being witnessed across the world.

She wrote, ‘Devastated. This heinous attack on innocent pilgrims is horrific. Why civilians and children?! It’s so hard to comprehend the hatred we’re witnessing around the world.’

Earlier on Monday, Varun Dhawan also shared a post on his Instagram stories that read, ‘Devastated by the horrific attack on innocent pilgrims in Reasi. I strongly condemn this cowardly terrorist act. Praying for the departed souls. My condolences to the victims and their families. Om Shanti.’

Parineeti Chopra wrote on X, ‘Heartbroken to see the images coming in from #Reasi. Praying for the family of the deceased; may God give them strength, and may the injured recover as soon as possible.’

Deeply saddened by the attack, Mohit Raina offered prayers for the victims. He posted, ‘Deeply disturbed pained saddened by the attack on pilgrims in Reasi. Jammu, May Almighty give the loved ones of victims the strength to bear the pain. prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.’

Apart from them, Kangana Ranaut, Riteish Deshmukh, Anupam Kher and others expressed their griefs.

At least nine people died and over 30 others were injured after a bus, travelling from Shiv Khori shrine to Katra, carrying pilgrims was targeted by terrorists on Sunday evening, when it reached the Pouni area, bordering Rajouri district. The bus plunged into a gorge following the attack.

The Jammu and Kashmir police have said that the terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba is believed to be behind the attack. They have formed 11 teams to investigate the attack.

A team from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) assessed the situation. The NIA’s forensic team is working on collecting evidence.

