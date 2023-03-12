 Priyanka Chopra cried to Nick Jonas when someone told her she wasn't sample-sized : The Tribune India

Priyanka Chopra cried to Nick Jonas when someone told her she wasn't sample-sized

Priyanka Chopra talks about being body shamed

Priyanka Chopra cried to Nick Jonas when someone told her she wasn't sample-sized

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married in 2018. Instagram/priyankachopra



Los Angeles, March 12

Indian actress Priyanka Chopra was left in tears in front of her husband Nick Jonas after being body shamed for not being 'sample size'.

Taking part in a panel at the South by Southwest (SXSW) Film Festival, the actress revealed that a hurtful body shaming was the cause of her breakdown, reports aceshowbiz.com.

On Friday, March 10, Priyanka sat down with Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke at the kick off of the festival, and recalled what had happened to her one day before. "Someone told me yesterday that I wasn't sample-sized I was hurt and I discussed it with my family, and I cried to my husband, and my team," she confessed.

"..., and I felt really bad about the fact that I'm not sample size," the 40-year-old actress continued sharing her thoughts on being body-shamed.

"And that's a problem, apparently, and most of us are not, and sample size is size 2." Unfortunately, the incident was not a first for Priyanka. "I've been told many things that are difficult to hear," she candidly stated. "In my job, the pressure is so intense you can't really show the chinks in your armour." Aside from being body shamed, 'The White Tiger' actress pointed out other kinds of demeaning comments thrown at her.

Here's a clip from the talk:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by SXSW (@sxsw)

"I have had times when I may have said something, and it's been misconstrued," she explained, "and you see people saying the meanest and nastiest things not just about me, about my child, about my family members, and I think sometimes people forget you are even human."

The 'Unfinished' author further gave advice on how to deal with hateful comments.

"I think what you have to do is surround yourself with people who love you and surround yourself with people who care about you, and not about what you can bring to the table and not about what you can do for me," she said.

"People who want to see you smile and be enriched. It doesn't have to be a room full of people, I can count them on my hands." IANS

#nick jonas #priyanka chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Rs 25 crore grant for Dera Sachkhand Ballan triggers AAP-Congress credit war

2
Delhi

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

3
Comment

Himachal's Millet Man

4
Nation

‘You have to speak in Kannada…This is our land’: Heated feud erupts between auto driver, passenger over speaking in Kannada; video goes viral

5
Nation

Indian-origin US citizen booked for smoking in bathroom, misbehaving with passengers on Air India's London-Mumbai flight

6
Business

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

7
Chandigarh

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

8
Diaspora

Trade policy, negotiations: Joe Biden picks 2 Indian-Americans for advisory panel

9
World

BBC under fire over conservationist Attenborough episode, sports presenter Lineker’s Twitter row

10
Punjab

... targets Manpreet, Channi

Don't Miss

View All
Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India
Chandigarh

Panchkula girl Anupama No. 1 shuttler in India

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience
Trending

Google ex-MD Parminder Singh meets a Punjabi Airbnb host in Portugal; shares his delightful experience

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 for in an attempt to be sent to jail
World

65-year-old US man 'robs' bank of $1 in an attempt to be sent to jail

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it
Trending

Viral video: Elephant stops lorry to pull out some sugarcane mounted on it, wholesome video leave Internet in awe of it

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee
World

Elon Musk apologises after mocking laid-off Twitter employee

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore
Chandigarh

2-bedroom flat fetches Chandigarh Housing Board Rs 1.03 crore

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion
Nation International Women’s Day

Stomping feet, women officers storm male bastion

IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit
Nation

Group Captain Shaliza Dhami: IAF pilot from Ludhiana 1st woman to lead combat unit

Top News

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Centre opposes same-sex marriage in Supreme Court, says not in conformity with societal morality, Indian ethos

Says the notion of marriage itself necessarily and inevitabl...

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

China names US-sanctioned general Li Shangfu as Defence Minister

Shangfu has been under US sanctions since 2018 over the purc...

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a ‘big hit’ for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

Collapse of Silicon Valley Bank a 'big hit' for Indian startups, says California-based venture capitalist

SVB, the 16th largest bank in the United States, was closed ...

Ind vs Aus, 4th Test: Shreyas Iyer sent for scans after complaining of back pain

India vs Australia: Virat Kohli gets much awaited Test hundred, exciting day five finish on cards

Axar Patel plays counter-attacking 79 from 113 balls

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobingarh

Two labourers dead, five injured in furnace blast in Punjab’s Mandi Gobindgarh

Seriously injured rushed to DMC Ludhiana; police register ca...


Cities

View All

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

West MLA Sandhu demands audit of cooperative bank

Quality being compromised while relaying roads: Residents

1 more of vehicle-lifters' gang held

7-mth-old kidnapped child recovered, 1 held

Doctor's suicide case: Role of principal, dean under scanner

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Punjab Police ASI caught for the second time accepting bribe in Bathinda

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee

Chandigarh parking firm director arrested for submitting fake bank guarantee of Rs 1.65 crore

Nod to selective harvest of large fish in Chandigarh’s Sukhna lake

Sector 52-53 intersection at Chandigarh-Mohali border opens for commutation

First robot-aided surgery at PGI Chandigarh cardiology dept

MC to rent out 39 booths under Sec 17 overbridge

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner’s wife alleges husband’s role in actor’s death, police initiate inquiry

Satish Kaushik death: Farmhouse owner's wife alleges husband's role in actor's death, police initiate inquiry

Doctor thrashed by patient's attendants in Faridabad Civil Hospital; incident caught on CCTV

Was abused by father in childhood: Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal

G20 flower festival begins at Delhi’s Connaught Place

100 women achievers honoured

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Jalandhar LS bypoll: Cong MLA Rana Gurjeet Singh appointed campaign committee chairman

Accused of sodomy, man dies by suicide in Jalandhar

2 addicts held for theft in Jalandhar; 5 vehicles seized

Man nabbed with air pistol, live cartridges in Jalandhar

8-kg ganja recovered in Phagwara

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

16 under-construction illegal buildings razed to ground

MC’s two-day exhibition kicks off at Rose Garden

Ludhiana police acknowledge women cops’ role

Special DGP for improvement of investigation skills

Four youngsters booked for kidnapping 20-year-old girl

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

No dearth of funds for any university: Mann

Lumpy skin disease: 98,500 head of cattle vaccinated

Forum, BIS celebrate Consumer Rights Day

Muktsar win Women's Kho Kho C'ship