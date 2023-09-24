Priyanka Chopra demands swift implementation of Women's Reservation Bill

Mumbai, September 24
Global star Priyanka Chopra on Sunday hailed the passage of the Women's Reservation Bill in India, and also demanded its swift implementation.
Priyanka's statement comes amid the demand of the Opposition Congress for immediate implementation of the Bill.
On Thursday, the Women's Reservation Bill was unanimously passed in Rajya Sabha, a day after it was passed in Lok Sabha during the Special Session of the Parliament.
Now, 33 per cent reservation for women in the Lower House and in the State Assemblies will become a law and will be implemented after census and delimitation.
"Inspiring a new age with this historic milestone. The passing of the women's reservation bill - 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' is indeed a step in the right direction, but the crucial next phase is its swift and effective implementation. Here's to an India that truly supports and empowers its women," she wrote on Instagram Stories.
Notably, Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi while demanding the implementation of the Bill had said: "Women's Reservation is a central step in the empowerment of the women of India and it is a critical step, but when we read the fine print, we found something very interesting, two little subtexts were there, number one - this will be done after delimitation; number two - this will be done after census, what it means is that this bill will be implemented a decade from now."
On work front, Priyanka was last seen in ‘Love Again'. She next has ‘Heads of State' in the pipeline.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
US provided Canada with intelligence on killing of KTF chief Hardeep Singh Nijjar: Report
Nijjar was killed in Surrey in British Columbia on June 18
PM Modi flags off nine Vande Bharat trains, says speed and scale of infrastructure development matching aspirations of countrymen
Says Indian railways is the most trusted co-passenger of cou...
BJP MP’s allegations baseless, narrative being set for ‘lynching me’: Danish Ali
BSP MP hits back at BJP leader Nishikant Dubey for accusing ...
It is still a world of double standards: External Affairs Minister Jaishankar
Says those occupying positions of influence are resisting th...
Probably winning Telangana, certainly winning Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, 'very close' in Rajasthan: Rahul
Speaking at a conclave, the Congress leader says idea of ‘on...