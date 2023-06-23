 Priyanka Chopra dresses daughter Malti for her first Ascot : The Tribune India

Priyanka Chopra dresses daughter Malti for her first Ascot

Priyanka Chopra dresses daughter Malti for her first Ascot

Image Source: Instagram/ priyankachopra



ANI

London , June 23

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Friday treated fans to adorable pictures of her daughter Malti Marie.

In one of the images, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas are seen making their daughter try her first fascinator for attending the Royal Ascot.

"First fascinator. Ready for Ascot MM?" Priyanka captioned the post.

Royal Ascot is one of Britain's most well-known racecourses where Ascot holds a special week of races in June.

The family twinned in all-white. Priyanka looked gorgeous in a white suit. Nick opted for a white shirt that he paired with white pants.

Priyanka accessorised the ensemble with gold statement earrings.

In another image, the trio is seen posing with their close friends.

"Will miss you so much. Summer fun was had. @tam2cul @sudeepdutt #thiaan," she captioned the post.

In this picture, Priyanka opted for a printed pantsuit while Nick chose a casual shirt. Baby Malti looked adorable in a white outfit that she paired with a cool cap.

Malti was born to Priyanka and Nick via surrogacy in January 2022.

The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media."We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate. We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much," the statement read. Malti made her first public appearance in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the one-year-old sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

During the promotion of 'Citadel' in India, Priyanka brought the little one with her. She also took her to SiddhiVinayak in Mumbai and sought blessings from God.

