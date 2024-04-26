Priyanka Chopra enjoys work day with daughter Malti Marie on sets of ‘Heads of State’

Los Angeles, April 26
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas shared a glimpse of ‘bring your baby to work’ day as she took her daughter Malti Marie to the sets of ‘Heads of State’. The actor shared cute photos.
Taking to Instagram stories, Priyanka treated fans with new pictures from ‘Heads of State’ sets but this time it is extra special as it features Malti. The image captured Malti sitting on her lap and can be seen interacting with the people on the sets.
Sharing the photo, she wrote, ‘Bring your baby to work day.’ In the next picture, Priyanka can be seen playing with Malti.
Priyanka on Wednesday took to her Instagram account to share behind-the-scenes pictures of her from shoot diaries.
The actress looked stunning in a radiant selfie. She wore a cool pair of sunglasses and posed with a river in the background.
Earlier, Priyanka gave glimpses of her recent vacation in Switzerland, taking a break from her busy schedule.
