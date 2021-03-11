Priyanka Chopra gets a special gift from hubby Nick Jonas

The doting husband Nick Jonas has gifted something special to his wife Priyanka Chopra. Sharing details, Priyanka took to her Instagram handle and posted picture of a ‘cool’ ride gifted by her hubby. PeeCee captioned the picture as, “Now that’s a ride… thank you @nickjonas always helping me with my cool quotient.” She said the “best husband ever” hashtag to glam up the post.

In the picture, Priyanka is seen in the driver’s seat with one hand on the steering wheel of the swanky car. The words ‘Mrs Jonas’ are imprinted on the side of the futuristic-looking steel grey vehicle.

Meanwhile, on work front, Priyanka is currently busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel.