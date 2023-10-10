Priyanka Chopra gets a 'surprise visit' from Vishal Bhardwaj

ANI
Mumbai, October 10
Ace director Vishal Bharadwaj paid Priyanka Chopra a visit.
Priyanka took to Instagram stories to share a photo of herself with Vishal and her daughter Malti Marie on Tuesday.
She wrote, "@vishalrbhardwaj surprise visit."
The trio can be seen riding in a cart. Priyanka wore black shorts and an orange shirt. Malti matches her by wearing an orange dress, orange sunglasses, and a white cap.
Vishal, on the other hand, wore a grey shirt and black trousers.
Vishal directed Priyanka in 'Kaminey' and in '7 Khoon Maaf.' Priyanka resides in Los Angeles with her husband and singer Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka recently came up with 'Citadel', which was created by The Russo Brothers. The action-packed show revolves around two elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka) of the global spy agency 'Citadel.'
She will share screen space with John Cena and Idris Elba in 'Heads Of State'. 'Nobody' filmmaker Ilya Naishuller is directing off a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec, with an initial draft by Harrison Query based on Query's original idea.
Vishal, on the other hand, is pleased with the excellent response to his recent spy thriller flick 'Khufiya. The film stars Tabu, Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi, Ashish Vidyarthi and Azmeri Haque Badhon.' Khufiya is based on true events and is based on a book Escape to Nowhere, written by the former Chief of the Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW, Amar Bhushan. The film is available on Netflix.
