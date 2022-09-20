Priyanka Chopra gives empowering speech at UN General Assembly

ANI
New York, September 20
Actor Priyanka Chopra addressed the United Nations General Assembly on Monday and spoke in depth about the problems the world is facing currently.
She said the world needs "global solidarity" now more than ever as she took the centre stage.
Priyanka Chopra met Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai as well and emphasised the adverse after-effects of covid during her address.
She said, "As countries continue to struggle from the devastative effects of covid pandemic, as the climate crisis upends the lives and livelihoods, as conflicts rage, and as poverty, displacement, hunger, and inequalities destroy the very foundation of the more just world that we have fought for such a long time."
She added, "And as we all know, all is not well with the world. But these crisis did not happen by chance, but they can be fixed with a plan. We have that plan. The UN-Sustainable Goals, a to-do list for the world."
Priyanka took to Instagram to express gratitude and wrote, "Walking through the gates of the United Nations this morning to speak at UNGA for the second time, as a proud representative of @unicef, gave me real pause."
She then emphasised the importance of sustainable development in the modern age. She wrote, "At the top of this year's agenda are the Sustainable Development Goals. Today was all about action, ambition, and hope. It was about what we must do together to make the SDGs a reality, and we don't have a moment to lose. A special thank you to Secretary-General @antonioguterres for having me today."
Priyanka is the UNICEF global goodwill ambassador. She has been working with the organisation for more than a decade now.
