Priyanka Chopra gives glimpse of her mommy time with daughter Malti, see pics inside

ANI
Los Angeles, August 22
Actor Priyanka Chopra is enjoying her motherhood phase as she is leaving no chance to spend time with her daughter Malti Marie, who was born via a surrogate earlier this year.
On Monday, Priyanka took to Instagram and shared how she spent the weekend with her little one.
In the first picture, Priyanka can be seen holding her seven-month-old daughter as she embraces her and takes a selfie.
In the second picture, Priyanka smiles at Malti, who has her feet on the actor's face.
Malti can be seen wearing a black thread around her ankle.
"Love like no other," Priyanka captioned the post.
Priyanka's mommy time with Malti has left netizens in awe of the duo.
"True," commented new mommy in town and actor Dia Mirza.
"PC and her baby...biggest hug," actor Kareena Kapoor Khan commented.
Preity Zinta and Anushka Sharma dropped a string of red heart emojis in the comment section.
Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in international projects such as 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.
In Bollywood, she will be starring with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa', which promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of 'Dil Chahta Hai' and 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara', both of which have become cult classics over the years.
