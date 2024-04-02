Priyanka Chopra had ‘fun’ exploring jungles through the film ‘Tiger’

Mumbai, April 2
Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who is narrating the story of the planet’s most charismatic animal— ‘Tiger’, said she had fun lending her vocals to the story and exploring the jungles through the film.
‘Tiger’, which according to Priyanka is a tale of ‘love, conflict, hunger and survival’ will launch on Disney+ Hotstar on Earth Day.
‘Tiger’… a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it - tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more.— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 1, 2024
In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Amba - a tiger with a… pic.twitter.com/MwSrVqGNvy
Talking about the film, Priyanka wrote on X,
‘In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Amba - a tiger with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently,’ she added.
The actress shared an anecdote and wrote, ‘This film was shot over eight years following this beautiful family.’
Every bit of working on the project was fun for Priyanka.
‘I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for y’all to enjoy the jungle with us!’
Directed by Mark Linfield, co-directed by Vanessa Berlowitz and Rob Sullivan, and produced by Linfield, Berlowitz and Roy Conli, ‘Tiger’ is the groundbreaking culmination of 1,500 days of filming.
