Priyanka Chopra is ‘a treasure’ for Nick Jonas

ANI
Washington, September 19
Singer Nick Jonas and global actor Priyanka Chopra never leave a chance to express their love for each other.
On Sunday, Nick shared a video on his Instagram and called Priyanka "a treasure".
Nick dropped a reel with a caption, "Incredible weekend celebrating my 30th with friends and family at my favourite place in the world Scottsdale National Golf Club. Thank you @priyankachopra for making every moment so special, for being so intentional and for making me feel so loved. You are a treasure. And to everyone else thanks for all the birthday loved. Means so much."
On September 16, Priyanka and Nick jetted off to celebrate Nick's 30th birthday and left fans curious about their mystery location.
Priyanka and Nick got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace on December 1 and 2 in 2018.
