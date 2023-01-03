Priyanka Chopra is ready for 2023, wishes Happy New Year with flexed biceps emoji and unusual photo

ANI
Los Angeles, January 3
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is ready to experience what 2023 has in store for her.
On the first Monday of 2023, Priyanka extended New Year greetings to all saying, "I am ready for you...(flexed biceps emoji) first Monday of 2023! Happy new year everyone."
2023 is going to be a special year for Priyanka as she will be seen in two important projects 'It's All Coming Back To Me', and the series 'Citadel'.
It's All Coming Back to Me will release in the US on February 10, 2023. The movie is based on the 2016 German film SMS fur Dich by Karoline Herfurth, Deadline reported.
Priyanka plays a woman struggling to move on from the death of her fiance. To cope, she begins sending messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to a new man (Sam Heughan). The two meet and develop a connection based on their shared heartbreak.
Speaking of 'Citadel', it's a science fiction drama created by Russo brothers. Richard Madden is also a part of the show.
On the Bollywood front, Priyanka is expected to start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's directorial 'Jee Le Zaraa' in 2023. The film will also star Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. It is an all-female road trip story.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...