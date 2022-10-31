Priyanka Chopra is returning to India after 3 years; shares picture holding boarding pass of her flight

ANI

Mumbai, October 31

There's no better feeling than returning to your home country after living in abroad for long.

Actor Priyanka Chopra is the happiest right now as she is returning to India after almost three years.

Taking to her Instagram story, Priyanka posted a picture of the boarding pass of her USA-Mumbai flight.

"Finally..going home after almost 3 years," she captioned the image, adding a red heart emoji.

Priyanka has been living in the US for years now. She had left for America at the age of 12 to study in the country. Years later, she returned to India and made her career in Bollywood.

After a successful stint in the Indian film industry, Priyanka moved to Hollywood in 2015 and made foray into the West with a lead role in 'Quantico' and since then she has been juggling between India and USA.

Not just professionally, Priyanka also has a special connection with the US on a personal level. Her husband Nick Jonas, is a popular Hollywood singer. Her daughter Malti Marie was also born there.

If reports are to be believed, Priyanka will soon start shooting for Farhan Akhtar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' in India, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

#Instagram #Mumbai #Priyanka Chopra