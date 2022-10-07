Priyanka Chopra Jonas 'in awe of courage, purpose' of Iran protestors, lends support

Los Angeles, October 7
Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent her support to the "courageous women" of Iran who have been protesting over the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
Priyanka posted a message for the Iranian protestors on Instagram, saying she is in awe of their courage as they fight for their rights.
"The voices that speak after ages of forced silence, will rightfully burst like a volcano! And they will not and must not be stemmed.
"I am in awe of your courage and your purpose. It is not easy to risk your life, literally, to challenge the patriarchal establishment and fight for your rights. But, you are courageous women doing this every day regardless of the cost to yourselves," the 40-year-old actor wrote.
Here's Priyanka's Instagram post:
View this post on Instagram
Amini was detained in September by Iran's morality police, who said she didn't properly cover her hair with the mandatory Islamic headscarf hijab. She collapsed at a police station and died three days later.
Her death set off protests in dozens of cities across the country and the government has responded with a fierce crackdown.
Priyanka called upon others to hear the protestors' call and join in "with our collective voices".
"We must also get everyone who can influence others to join as well. Numbers matter. Add your voice to this critical movement. Stay informed and be vocal, so these voices can no longer be forced to stay silent. I stand with you. Jin, jiyan, azaadi... Women, life, freedom. #MahsaAmini #IranProtests #WomanLifeFreedom" she said.
