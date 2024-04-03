Priyanka Chopra Jonas lends voice for Tiger

ANI

Priyanka Chopra Jonas announced the release date of her new project, titled Tiger. She said it was fun lending her voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Priyanka treated fans with the film’s poster along with a note.

The note read, “Tiger... a story that captures the wild and brings out everything that happens within it — tales of love, conflict, hunger, survival and so much more.”

Tiger was in the making for eight years.

Sharing more details about the film, she wrote, “In the bustling jungles of India, where creatures big and small, timid and majestic roam, there’s Amba — a tigress with a timeless legacy. She cares for her cubs with so much love that the beautiful bond between mother and child shines through so magnificently. This film was shot over eight years following this beautiful family.”

Tiger will be released on screens on April 22, which is observed as World Earth Day.

Excited about its release, Priyanka concluded, “I had so much fun lending my voice to this incredible story and exploring the jungles through this film. I can’t wait for you all to enjoy the jungle with us! Tiger on your screens this Earth Day, 22nd April.@disneyplus #DisneyNature.”

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Instagram #Priyanka Chopra