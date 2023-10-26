Priyanka Chopra Jonas on her way to India to attend Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival

PTI

Mumbai, October 26

Actor-producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas is en route India to participate in the Jio MAMI Mumbai International Film Festival here, which begins on Friday.

Priyanka, who is the chairperson of the film gala's current edition, shared a travel update on her Instagram Story on Thursday.

"It's been a minute Mumbai... Cannot wait," Priyanka, 41, captioned the photo of her hand holding her Indian passport and a boarding pass.

Priyanka's Instagram story of her passport and boarding pass.

Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer ‘The Buckingham Murders’, directed by Hansal Mehta, is set as the opening film of the gala.

The Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival is back with its on-ground edition after a hiatus of three years. It will come to a close on November 5.

The festival will showcase over 250 films with a special focus on contemporary films and new cinematic voices from South Asia here. According to the organisers, the gala boasts of over 40 world premieres, 45 Asia premieres, 70 South Asia premieres, and 13 sections.

Its 2023 line-up features big titles like Hirokazu Kore-eda's ‘Monster’, Bradley Cooper's Oscar tipped ‘Maestro’, Anurag Kashayp's ‘Kennedy’, and Justine Triet's Palme d'Or winning movie ‘Anatomy of a Fall’.

