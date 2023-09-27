Priyanka Chopra Jonas on WGA agreement

ANI

Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauded everyone’s efforts in bringing about a tentative but essential agreement between the Writers Guild Association (WGA) and the studios and streamers. The SAG AFTRA strike, which has been ongoing since July of this year, might come to an end as a result of this outcome.

She took to Instagram and wrote, “Bravo! This is the result of a committed, unified stance. Hope that this positive momentum can drive closure on the SAG AFRA discussions too. After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the #WGA and the #AMPTP have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of a historic, 146-day #WritersStrike.” A tentative deal has been struck to end the impasse between writers and studios that has impacted the television and movie industry. The WGA on Sunday signed a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a labour group representing studios and streaming services.

