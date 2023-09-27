Priyanka Chopra Jonas on WGA agreement

Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauded everyone’s efforts in bringing about a tentative but essential agreement between the Writers Guild Association (WGA) and the studios and streamers. The SAG AFTRA strike, which has been ongoing since July of this year, might come to an end as a result of this outcome.
She took to Instagram and wrote, “Bravo! This is the result of a committed, unified stance. Hope that this positive momentum can drive closure on the SAG AFRA discussions too. After several long consecutive days of negotiations, the #WGA and the #AMPTP have reached a tentative deal on a new contract in a major development that could precipitate the end of a historic, 146-day #WritersStrike.” A tentative deal has been struck to end the impasse between writers and studios that has impacted the television and movie industry. The WGA on Sunday signed a tentative deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a labour group representing studios and streaming services.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...
Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...
NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus
Raids 51 places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, UP, Delhi
BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar
The seized substances are three packets of narcotics, wrappe...
Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR's 82nd foundation day
Ashwani Kumar's work on potential reduction in TB treatment ...