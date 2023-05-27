Priyanka Chopra Jonas-starrer 'Citadel' renewed for second season

The global spy series Citadel, which stars Richard Madden, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Lesley Manville and Stanley Tucci, has been renewed for a second season with Joe Russo as the director for every episode. Executive producer David Weil will make a return as the showrunner. The first season of the series enjoyed success in countries around the world.
The executive producers Anthony and Joe Russo said in a statement, “AGBO is thrilled to embark on this next phase of the spy-verse. The innovative storytelling of Citadel has paved the way for an incredible, worldwide collaboration with creatives in front of and behind the camera”. All episodes from the first season of Citadel will be available to stream beginning Friday, May 26, on Prime Video.
