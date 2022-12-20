Priyanka Chopra Jonas takes a dig at husband Nick’s ‘interest’ in her selfies; takes daughter Malti out to show her Christmas lights

Mumbai, December 20

Indian actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas is currently holidaying with her American pop star husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti.

Priyanka took to Instagram where she shared a slew of pictures and jokingly took a dig at Nick for not showing any interest in getting clicked.

The first picture showed Priyanka in a black and white outfit, clicking a mirror selfie. Nick is also seen in the frame but with his head down while he checks out his phone.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, "Perfect winter days. Ps: 1st pic- hubby is really interested in my mirror selfie."

In the other pictures, Priyanka is seen carrying her daughter Malti in a baby carrier to show her the Christmas decor in the area. Malti's face is partially visible. IANS

#Instagram #Mumbai #Priyanka Chopra