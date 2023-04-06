Priyanka Chopra Jonas to star opposite Idris Elba, John Cena in 'Heads of State'

Los Angeles, April 6
Priyanka Chopra Jonas is set to share screen space with Hollywood stars Idris Elba and John Cena in the upcoming movie "Heads of State".
The film comes from Amazon Studios, the banner behind Chopra's upcoming action series "Citadel", reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.
Ilya Naishuller, best known for directing the 2021 movie "Nobody", will helm the project from a script by Josh Appelbaum and Andre Nemec. Harrison Query wrote the initial draft based on his idea.
Though the plot details have been kept under wraps, the film is touted as "Air Force One" meets "Midnight Run". It will be produced by the Safran Company's Peter Safran and John Rickard.
Cena, who will also executive the film, welcomed Chopra on board the project in a post on Twitter.
"THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra!" the "F9" star tweeted.
THANK YOU @AmazonStudios for assembling such a dream team. Excited to get to work on #HeadsOfState with @idriselba and welcome the newest cast member, the world renowned @priyankachopra! https://t.co/McASWF8jtC— John Cena (@JohnCena) April 5, 2023
Replying to Cena's post, Chopra wrote, "Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can't wait to get to set! let's gooooo"
Thank you for the warm welcome @JohnCena I can’t wait to get to set! let’s gooooo ❤️@AmazonStudios #headsofstate @idriselba https://t.co/WNwBPivTSz— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 5, 2023
Chopra's latest project, "Citadel", which also stars Richard Madden, is set for premiere on Prime Video later this month. The actor will also feature in Sony's "Love Again", co-starring Sam Heughan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Setback to Congress: Veteran leader AK Antony’s son Anil Antony joins BJP
Slams the Congress leadership for working for a 'single fami...
'Like Lord Hanuman': PM Modi draws divine analogy to pledge fight against graft, nepotism
Attacks Congress and like-minded parties for ‘baadshashi’ mi...
'Rs 50 lakh-crore Budget passed without debate; ruling party MPs disrupted Parliament to divert attention from Adani issue': Kharge accuses Modi Govt of House washout
Congress chief accuses Modi Govt of not walking the talk on ...
High Court dismisses former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's bail plea in money-laundering case
Says Jain he is an influential person and may tamper with ev...
Centre to soon take call on relaxing quality norms for wheat procurement in Punjab, Haryana: Union Food Secretary
Says govt hopeful of record 112 mn tonne wheat output despit...