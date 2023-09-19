Priyanka Chopra, Kevin Jonas wish Danielle Jonas on her birthday

ANI

Washington, September 19

Kevin Jonas penned a sweet note for his wife, Danielle on her 37th birthday, People reported.

He took to Instagram to post a photo of himself with Danielle.

"How did I get this lucky? Happy birthday Danielle. I love you so much! "he wrote next to a photo of the two embracing one another in front of a white wall.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kevin Jonas (@kevinjonas)

While many of the couple's followers left birthday wishes in the comments, Priyanka Chopra Jonas also wished Danielle.

Priyanka, wife of Nick Jonas, Kevin's brother, posted a picture of Danielle on her Instagram story. She wrote, â€œHappy Birthday Gorgeous! Wish you love and all the good things in the world! @daniellejonas."

Kevin and Danielle have been married since December 2009 and have two daughters Alena Rose and Valentina Angelina.

In an interview with People earlier this year, they reflected on their wedding day and discussed the efforts they made to make it particularly special.

Despite all the planning and the chaos of the wedding day, they recalled being hidden away in a corner during their reception, just concentrating on each other.

They said, "The quiet of that moment when we found each other demonstrated that no matter how crazy our lives would be, as long as we had one another, we are happy.

Danielle raved even more about their union in an Instagram post for Kevin in honour of Father's Day in June.

"Life has given us a wonderful family, a happy home, and love for each other. Most importantly, it has given us each other. I am so grateful to have you as a husband," she wrote.

"Thank you for working so hard and coming home like you do any chance you can we know it's hard," she added. "Happy Father's Day."

Check it out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 💋Danielle💋 (@daniellejonas)

Kevin spoke about raising their two daughters together in a conversation with PEOPLE in August, in which he expressed that they like to remind them to "take it slow and day by day" as they return to the classroom this school year."

"Try to do your best. That's all we can ask. We don't ask for perfection, we just ask for them to try," he said. "We're here to support them."

