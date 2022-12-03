Priyanka Chopra makes waves at Red Sea International Film Festival

ANI
Jeddah, December 3
Actor Priyanka Chopra joined a number of esteemed Bollywood actors who graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last night.
The "Bajirao Mastani" actor attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.
Here's a video from the event:
View this post on Instagram
Priyanka also shared photos from the festival on her social media handle.
View this post on Instagram
The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train.
The "Dil Dhadakne Do" actor was also seen interacting with "Slumdog Millionaire" fame Freida Pinto at the film festival.
Check it out:
View this post on Instagram
The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.
Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival. The second day saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gracing the festival.
Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar
Addressing a press conference ahead of Navy Day, he says the...
Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit
The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...
BSF seizes 27kg heroin dropped by Pakistani drone in Punjab’s Fazilka
BSF jawans hear buzzing sound of a Pakistani drone at midnig...
Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran
Mishap occurs because of dense fog
J-K agricultural university professor arrested after student alleges sexual harassment
The authorities suspend the accused and initiate an inquiry ...