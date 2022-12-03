Priyanka Chopra makes waves at Red Sea International Film Festival

ANI

Jeddah, December 3

Actor Priyanka Chopra joined a number of esteemed Bollywood actors who graced the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah last night.

The "Bajirao Mastani" actor attended the 'Women in Cinema' event at the film festival dressed in a bright yellow satin gown. She paired it up with a similarly coloured floor-length cardigan along with a diamond necklace and a glimmering bracelet.

Here's a video from the event:

Priyanka also shared photos from the festival on her social media handle.

The 40-year-old actor earlier walked the red carpet at the film festival in a sheer beige gown with extra-long sleeves, forming a train.

The "Dil Dhadakne Do" actor was also seen interacting with "Slumdog Millionaire" fame Freida Pinto at the film festival.

Check it out:

The ongoing Red Sea International Film Festival is hosting several delegates from the Indian film industry this time.

Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol wowed the audience with their charming presence at the opening ceremony of the festival. The second day saw Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan gracing the festival.

Red Sea International Film Festival aims to become the top fest and market in the region and a key driver in the kingdom's ongoing effort to build a film and TV industry practically from scratch after lifting its 35-year-old religion-related ban on cinema in 2017.

