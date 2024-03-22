ANI

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas offer prayers at Ram Mandir with daughter Malti

Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in India, offered prayers at Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Priyanka was seen inside the temple premises with her family.

The ace actor can be seen wearing a yellow sari. Nick, too, opted for the ethnic outfit.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka will be seen in Heads of State, alongside John Cena and Idris Elba. She is also set to lend her voice to Disneynature’s upcoming film Tiger. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar directorial Jee Le Zaraa.

