Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas twin as they celebrate 1st Diwali with daughter Malti Marie; see pics inside

New Delhi, October 26

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated Diwali with her husband Nick Jonas and daughter Malti Marie.

On Wednesday, the American singer shared a glimpse of the intimate celebrations on Instagram. Nick treated fans to a family picture from Diwali puja.

In the first picture, Priyanka is seen in a white-golden three-piece outfit matching with her husband and daughter.

In the next picture, the actor is seen performing puja while holding baby Malti in her arms.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Such a beautiful Diwali celebration with my heart. Happy Diwali everyone. Sending joy and light to you all. #diwali."

