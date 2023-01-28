Priyanka Chopra reveals she and Nick Jonas have matching tattoos, 'when he proposed, he asked me...'

Los Angeles, January 28
Indian actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her American pop-star husband Nick Jonas have got themselves matching tattoos.
Showing her body arts, including one of her late father's handwriting, a map of the world, and three paw prints, the actress explained the special meaning behind the design behind her ear, which is the same as an inking her husband has elsewhere on his body, reports aceshowbiz.com.
"I have a check and a box behind my ears. My husband has them on his arms, because when he proposed, he asked me, that I checked all his boxes, and would I check another one," she said in a video for British Vogue.
The 40-year-old actress praised Nick - who she married in December 2018, five months after they got engaged - for being a "super thoughtful" husband who has encouraged her to take life more slowly.
She gushed: "My husband is super thoughtful. When he's around, everything feels like it will be OK. He's taught me to approach things from a much calmer place. I was a tornado, still am. A mile a minute, bee in a bonnet, kind of person and he's not." While Nick is 10 years his wife's junior, Priyanka - who has 12-month-old daughter Malti with the Jonas Brothers singer - recently gushed about the wiseness of her spouse. She said: "He's a wise man beyond his years ... I get affirmations from him all the time, to remind me of my value when I forget or when I get insecure. He just sees through the fog for me. He sees the best in people."
IANS
