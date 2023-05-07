 Priyanka Chopra says 'it was scary, daunting atmosphere' while filming 'Love Again', here's why : The Tribune India

Priyanka Chopra says 'it was scary, daunting atmosphere' while filming 'Love Again', here's why

The romantic comedy also stars Sam Heughan, Celine Dion

Priyanka Chopra says 'it was scary, daunting atmosphere' while filming 'Love Again', here's why

Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan in a still from the film Love Again. Instagram



IANS

Los Angeles, May 7

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas was forced to cope with a "daunting atmosphere" on 'Love Again'.

The 40-year-old actress stars in the new romantic comedy film alongside Sam Heughan and Celine Dion but admits it was tricky to generate the emotions required as the picture was filmed in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.

Priyanka Chopra shared this post about 'Love Actually' on Instagram:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

"It was nuts at that time. It was tough, but it was a scary time in the world. As actors, we're the ones that have to take off our masks on set. I was terrified, honestly, in the beginning. It was a very scary, daunting atmosphere, and we were doing a romantic comedy - we had to bring lightness and fun to set in this daunting atmosphere," she recalled to Entertainment Weekly, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"We really leaned on each other to create a fun environment on set with each other. We would laugh and crack jokes and tried to find the joy so that we could inspire and infuse ourselves as well. But it wasn't easy."

Priyanka stars in the film as Mira Ray, who - struggling to cope with the death of her fiance - sends romantic messages to his old phone number, which has been reassigned to journalist Rob Burns (Heughan). Rob is drawn to Mira's beautiful texts and seeks Celine Dion's assistance to find her in real life when he is tasked with writing a feature about the 'My Heart Will Go On' singer.

Check out pictures from the premiere of 'Love Actually':

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

Sam admits that the pandemic was one of the main reasons he accepted the chance to play the male lead in the film.

The 'Outlander' star said, "I think we were all ready for it. After the lockdowns and being in isolation, everyone was ready to feel joy again. That's why this was such a well-timed movie to make. I think we all, certainly after the pandemic and everything else that's going on in the world, needed this kind of movie and this kind of message."

#am Heughan #Celine Dion #priyanka chopra

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

2
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

3
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

4
Amritsar

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

5
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

6
Haryana

WFI-affiliated Haryana wrestling body suspends three members, bans ‘akhara’ in Hisar for supporting protesting grapplers

7
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

8
Haryana

Haryana govt to introduce new law for division of common land

9
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

10
Himachal

Rs 3.5 cr spent, tourist huts unoccupied

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Next Republic Day Parade could see all-women contingents on Kartavya Path

Authorities are working on such a proposal for the ceremonia...

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Pakistan International Airlines plane strays in Indian airspace for 10 minutes after failing to land in Lahore

Aircraft travelled a total of 120 km in Indian territory, sa...

Wrestlers’ protest: 500 farmers allowed to go to Jantar Mantar by buses from Tikri Border

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

The wrestlers will spearhead the protest while receiving sup...

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi embarks on 8-km roadshow in Bengaluru

Karnataka Assembly poll: PM Modi holds massive road show for 2nd day in Bengaluru

The roadshow from Kempegowda statue to Trinity circle was co...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Excise policy case: Delhi court grants bail to 2 accused; AAP demands BJP’s apology

Not Rs 45 crore, but Rs 171 crore spent on Kejriwal’s ‘palace’, alleges Congress

Wrestlers vs WFI chief: Khap panchayats, wrestlers issue 10-day ultimatum to Centre

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Haryana Khaps to take out ‘padyatra’ to muster support for protesting wrestlers, ask UP counterparts to emulate

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

SAD’s Ludhiana unit president Harbhajan Singh Dang dies at 70

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands